Apple’s new iPad pricing shafts UK customers – here’s how

Apple has just announced the new 10.2-inch iPad 7 and we’ve got bad news for UK Apple fans. The new iPad is priced at $329 in the US and a whopping £349 in the UK.

At the time of writing – according to MSN Money – the British Pound is worth $1.23. A direct conversion of the $329 US price would put the UK price at ~£267 – yet here we are with a price starting at almost £100 above that.

The same goes for the more expensive Wi-Fi and Cellular edition of the new iPad. The US pricing is $459 while the UK pricing is £479.

Over recent years, Apple UK and US prices have gotten closer and closer together. But this is the first time the UK pricing has surpassed the price across the Atlantic.

The iPad 7 UK price is also a big step up from last year’s iPad 6. Pricing for 2018’s Apple iPad 6th-gen started at $329 in the US and £319 in the UK – that’s £30 less than the new iPad’s price.

The UK doesn’t escape the closing gap with the US when it comes to accessories either. In the US, the Apple Pencil is $89 but also £89 in the UK. The same goes for the iPad Smart Keyboard – $159 and £159.

However, the worst offenders are the Polyurethane Smart Covers. The UK pricing for the keyboard covers is £55 which doesn’t seem all that bad until you hear the cost in the US. State-side you can grab them for the lowly figure of just $39.

While the pricing looks less than ideal for UK consumers when looking at the US, the new iPad still looks like a great value proposition. The iPad 7 gen brings several iPad Pro features down to the more affordable line – like Apple Pencil support and multi-tasking.

The new iPad 7 is available to pre-order from today and will be available from the 30th of September.

Staff Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism.