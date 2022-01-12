Apple’s MR headset may be ahead of the game in terms of power

Apple may have made an MR headset that is more powerful than a MacBook Pro, but seems to be lacking a big battery.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Apple Insider) is suggesting that the upcoming Apple MR (mixed reality) headset will use the same M1 chipset that is in the latest MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops.

He also mentioned that the MR headset will require the same 96W charger as the premium laptops, however, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has gone on record saying that the Apple headset should only be used in short bursts.

If this prediction is true, it’s unlikely that Apple will impose hourly or daily limits on the headset itself, instead utilising a potentially smaller battery to force users to charge the device more often and break up the time spent wearing the device.

Previous rumours from Kuo (via 9to5mac) have also suggested that Apple wants the finished headset to weigh just 150g, which is extremely light when compared to the Oculus Quest 2, which weighs in at 503g.

Reducing the size of the battery would be conducive to making the headset more lightweight, and would likely make it easier for people to use it for longer periods of time as it’s less likely to become uncomfortable during use.

However, the smaller size means that the headset could be looking at a later release date, which has also been mentioned by Kuo. Supply issues could also push the date back later than 2022, seeing as Apple will be on the hunt for really lightweight materials.

Finally, Kuo (via 9to5mac) claims that the headset could cost as much as $1000 on release, even though other analysts have said that the price could go as high as $3000 based on the rumoured specs, which includes more expensive technology, such as Sony’s own micro-OLED displays and ultra-short focal length lenses.

Do you think that Apple will come out with its own MR headset this year? Message us on Twitter and tell us what you think the company’s headset will look like and when it will finally come to fruition.