Apple’s most exciting MacBook ever could land with M5 next year

Apple is reportedly developing a MacBook computer with a creaseless foldable display and it could come sooner than expected with an M5 series processor.

According to the noted Apple watcher, the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has tapped LG Display to build a 20.2-inch folding display (which could end up being an 18.8-inch panel). That’d be the difference between a 14-15-inch laptop and a 13-14-inch laptop, according to Kuo.

The analyst says Apple is aiming to overcome what, until now, has been the inherent aesthetic flaw with foldable displays – the visable crease where it folds. That might be why Apple has held off on building one in the first place.

Because of this, Apple is apparently spending top dollar on the panel and the hinge from LG and that’s likely to be passed onto the consumer. The maximum cost for the display would be $650, which could likely lead to an incredibly high price for any resulting consumer device.

According to Kuo, Apple would look to use the M5 series processor within such a device, which could mean a sooner-than-expected arrival.

Considering Apple just launched the first M4-based device with the recent iPad Pro launch, it means the M5 could be available from next year.

Kuo says the current plan is for the panel to go into production in the final three months of 2025 or the first three months of 2026. That could mean we could see this product within 18 months if all goes well. Previously, Apple had planned to create the display in time for 2027, according to the analyst.

Speculation in recent times has turned to a folding iPad or MacBook model, rather than an iPhone Fold. It’s arguable more people would like to see the smartphone form factor change, rather than the tablet or MacBook.