Apple’s Mac Mini is treated to a much needed upgrade

Apple announced today that its Mac Mini desktop PC will see a 2020 refresh, with the storage capacity doubling to allow more space for documents, applications and media.

The cheapest £799 option is fitted with 2556GB PCle-based SSD storage, but if you cough up £1099 instead, you’ll will see that storage capacity climb up to 512GB.

Apple also confirmed the Mac Mini will be made from 100% recycled aluminium, that should no doubt please the eco-conscious.

Otherwise, there’s nothing new for the Mac Mini 2020, as the compact desktop PC still utilises the same 8th Generation Intel Core processor as its predecessor. With the £799 base model you get a 3.6GHz quad-core i3 processor, while the £1099 configuration flaunts a more powerful 3.0GHz 6-core i5 alternative which can boost up to 4.1GHz.

Both of Apple’s Mac Mini options also come with 8GB (266MHz) DDR4 RAM, which should aid the CPU in providing nippy processing speeds.

Despite the spec upgrade, the Mac Mini retains its dinky size, making it a seemingly worthwhile option for those who want a PC with the smallest footprint possible.

The Mac Mini 2020 is available to buy right now, replacing the 2019 iteration in the meantime.

Apple revealed this update along with several other exciting announcements. The MacBook Air 2020 is also now available to buy, as the popular ultrabook saw major upgrades including a revamped keyboard, 10th Generation Intel Core processors and Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The iPad Pro 2020 was also announced, which features a new chipset, trackpad support and an additional camera and LiDAR scanner for measuring distance.

There was unfortunately no reveal for the rumoured MacBook Pro 2020, although we do expect that to arrive at some point this year.

Nonetheless, it’s an exciting time to be an Apple fan, and while we can’t comment on the quality of these new products just yet, you should expect to see us deliver final verdicts in the coming weeks.

