Apple’s second Mac chip is expected to launch later today and now we’re hearing it may not be called the M1X after all.

According to a new rumour, the next Apple Silicon processor expected to power the MacBook Pro could actually be called the ‘M1 Pro’ or the ‘M1 Max’, departing from Apple’s typical chip-naming practices.

The rumour comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter published on October 17.

“The aforementioned developer tells me that new MacBook Pro chips have appeared in logs under the names ‘M1 Pro’ and ‘M1 Max’,” said Gurman.

“I’m not saying Apple will take that direction with its actual marketing names, but that’s another—albeit more confusing—possibility. We’ll know for sure in just about 24 hours.”

The Mac software developer Gurman is referencing here previously indicated that the new MacBook Pro laptops will boast higher resolution 3024 x 1964 and 3456 x 2234 displays. The leak was originally spotted by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser in the seventh beta of macOS Monterey.

Gurman says the M1 Pro and M1 Max may not be the names that go to market here, but this certainly wouldn’t be the first time Apple has used the ‘Pro’ and ‘Max’ names to differentiate between its products.

That said, the company usually opts for ‘X’ and ‘Z’ titles when it comes to its chipsets, so it would mark a change in that respect.

Regardless, it shouldn’t be long until we find out everything we need to know about the Apple M1X / M1 Pro / M1 Max.

The chipset is expected to launch inside the new MacBook Pro at the October 18 Apple event later today. Rumours indicate the chip will be more powerful than the existing M1 processor, with 8 high-performance cores and 2 energy-efficient cores, with 16 and 32 graphics core variations.

The event will be broadcast live from Apple Park at 10am PDT (6pm here in the UK) but you’ll be able to catch all the coverage here at Trusted Reviews.