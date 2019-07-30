Apple’s latest iOS 13 beta lets you change the size of your icons

Apple’s latest iOS 13 beta, the fifth, has arrived and brought a few new tweaks and changes, including the ability for users to resize their app icons on the home screen ,the first time this has been possible for iOS.

If you drop into settings on iOS 13 beta 5, you can see it under App Icon Size in the menu. However, it’s more about being able to change the size of the grid layout, because the size of icons changes as the grid layout shifts, with options ranging between a 4 x 5 layout and a 6 x 5 layout, giving you the option of 20 or 30 apps on the screen at once.

This is an old Jailbreak feature that has been around for a while, and it’s one of the very rare times when Apple has actually integrated one of these features into the official offering.

Related: iPad OS

It’s part of a few different changes. There’s more control over what you do with volume, a series of new wallpapers and the iOS Share Sheet has even added Shortcuts, so you can get places faster. But, for a lot of users being able to mix up the size of their icons is going to be the biggest noticeable difference.

It has huge potential to please those looking for more accessibility options, too. Some people just prefer bigger icons, as it makes it easier for people who might find it easier with bigger icons. On the other hand, people who don’t want or need bigger icons might get some use out of being able to jam their iPad full of icons, with a massive 30 app icons on screen at any one time.

It’s a beta, so this could see additional changes before the feature is finally rolled out as public release, but for now it seems like a solid new alternative for iPad users.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More