Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple’s iPhone foldable could feature a self-healing screen

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple is working on a self-healing screen that could make its first foldable iPhone the toughest on the market.

As spotted by Patently Apple, the tech giant has just been granted a patent for a foldable display with a cover layer that can at least partially repair scratches and dents.

The patent states that this self-healing layer may be used across the entire display, or else just the flexible portion of the screen (as in the hinge).

Apple is understandably light on detail when it comes to the precise nature of this self-healing layer – current foldable displays are notoriously vulnerable, so this would be quite the breakthrough. However, it is stated that heat, light, or an electrical current might be applied to kick the process off.

In such an application, “transparent conductors” would form a heating layer in the display cover layer. This might kick in when a user charges their phone, it’s suggested.

While the crude illustration used in the patent suggests a foldable iPhone of some kind, Apple asserts that it could be applied to a MacBook or an iPad too. This would appear to tie in with previous rumours that Apple is working on a 20-inch foldable MacBook, as well as a foldable iPhone.

Needless to say, with this being nothing more than a patent, no one should be holding their breath for any sort of actual practical implementation. Apple issues patent applications all the time, and most of these never amount to anything concrete.

Still, if the company could implement such a self-healing screen, it’d address one of the biggest criticisms we have of current foldable devices. Now, about that dust resistance…

You might like…

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 performance should be better than Galaxy S24

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 performance should be better than Galaxy S24

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
iOS 18 New Emoji: Characters to sum up bleakness of modern life

iOS 18 New Emoji: Characters to sum up bleakness of modern life

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
AI ‘Alexa Plus’ subscription won’t be a Prime freebie – report

AI ‘Alexa Plus’ subscription won’t be a Prime freebie – report

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
PlayStation console dominance is going mobile

PlayStation console dominance is going mobile

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Ring pricing leaks – and it’s not cheap

Samsung Galaxy Ring pricing leaks – and it’s not cheap

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Nvidia GPUs coming to Copilot Plus PCs soon

Nvidia GPUs coming to Copilot Plus PCs soon

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words