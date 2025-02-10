Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple’s iPad-meets-HomePod smart home hub isn’t imminent

Chris Smith

Apple’s iPad-meets-HomePod smart home device is still months away from shipping, according to a well-connected Apple reporter.

In his latest Power On newsletter, the erstwhile Apple reporter Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed a state of play on the Apple products in or out of the pipeline.

Having previously predicted the smart home control centre could be here as soon as March, Gurman now believes the device is months away from shipping.

Gurman writes: “Apple is no longer working on a car, and true AR glasses are probably three to five years away. Though Apple is pursuing smart home technology, its first major entry in that segment — a hub that can serve as a control centre — is months away from shipping.”

Apple has much broader smart home plans in mind, according to reports, but the first device is said to be akin to an Echo Show or a Google Nest device. Some folks have dubbed it a HomePad, but touch interaction might be secondary to the voice input from a new-generation Siri.

Considering the Apple Intelligence-infused version of Siri is set to arrive in iOS 18.4 in April, perhaps that may be a good time to release the device. However, that appears to be the earliest possible eventuality, judging by this report.

As well as controlling smart home devices, it’s thought the device would offer a camera for FaceTime calls, as well as acting as a home security camera.

Previous reports have suggested the device would have a screen around the size of two iPhone models placed side-by-side. According to the same reports it would run an interface similar to Apple’s watchOS and the iOS standby mode.

Stock apps would include Music, Safari, Noes and others, but it doesn’t appear that a third-party App Store is part of the plans.

Ready when its ready

Does the time this device arrives really even matter? We know Apple’s next big step is commandeering the smart home, but there doesn’t appear to be a rush. Echo Show and Google Nest versions of smart displays have been on sale for years, so what’s a few more months? As always, Apple will be targeting people deeply embedded within its own ecosystem.

