Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple’s iCloud Passwords to become its own app in iOS 18 – report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

With WWDC 2024 less than a week away, some of Apple’s plans for this year’s big software updates are becoming clear, according to various reports.

One such piece suggests Apple is planning its own dedicated password storage app called – you guessed it – Passwords.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman sources “people with knowledge of the matter” who say Apple will launch the app within iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 this year.

However, it’ll be unveiled on Monday at WWDC, the people said, as Apple details its big plans for the updates. The report says the software will be able to generate passwords for people, store them and make them available across devices, making logins easier.

The idea could be to wean iPhone users away from the third-party 1Password and LastPass apps, which do a similar job. However, it seems the app will also turn something that Apple can already do via iCloud Keychain into a standalone app.

iCloud Passwords

With the Passwords section of iCloud Keychain, iPhone users can already stow their passwords across devices, keep them hidden behind Face ID passkeys, and generate new ones really easily. The tool, that also exists within Safari and has done for years, also suggests new secure passwords and syncs them back to the login information stored for that account.

In iOS 17 Apple also added the ability to set up shared family groups. Right now all that is available via the iPhone Settings app.

It’s likely all of this and more will be built into the new Passwords app. We await the WWDC keynote on Monday to find out all about it.

You might like…

Bang & Olufsen and Tidal team up on hi-res music offering

Bang & Olufsen and Tidal team up on hi-res music offering

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
Forget the Galaxy Watch 7, the Watch 6 is now absurdly cheap

Forget the Galaxy Watch 7, the Watch 6 is now absurdly cheap

Jon Mundy 11 hours ago
Samsung may have just leaked the first Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 image

Samsung may have just leaked the first Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 image

Jon Mundy 13 hours ago
Google Maps change means you should act now to preserve your Timeline

Google Maps change means you should act now to preserve your Timeline

Chris Smith 24 hours ago
iOS 18 OpenAI features to be ‘opt-in’ with Apple wary of backlash

iOS 18 OpenAI features to be ‘opt-in’ with Apple wary of backlash

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Android claims longevity crown, following Apple iPhone admission

Android claims longevity crown, following Apple iPhone admission

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words