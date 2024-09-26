Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple’s HomePod x iPad device set for Apple Intelligence

Chris Smith

The rumoured HomePod meets iPad smart display is still on the agenda, according to a new report claiming it’ll run on the company’s new A18 processor.

9to5Mac, which discovered references to a so-called “HomeAccessory” lurking within Apple’s operating systems earlier this year, has received new information from sources familiar with Apple’s development.

The new report says the device codenamed J490 will harbour the same A18 chip as the iPhone 16 range and draws the conclusion this is to enable Apple Intelligence AI features that will be rolling out to iPhone, iPad and Mac users over the next few months.

The sources tell the publication that the display will be squarer than the iPad’s display and will come with a camera for FaceTime calls. That camera could also recognise individual users to access their individual profiles and accounts.

Among the smarter tools, according to the report, will be the ability to recognise gestures from across a room which might make it a good kitchen aid when following recipes with wet, floury hands for instance.

There’ll also be some Apple TV crossover, according to the report. It’ll house your favourite media apps and you’ll also be able to beam content via AirPlay.

A report from the same publication this summer suggested a touchscreen interface was lurking within the tvOS 18 operating system suggesting any smart display might run on similar software to the Apple TV.

This model would go into competition with devices like the Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show smart displays that have been around for years now.

Further reports have suggested Apple might launch its version of the smart display in 2025. There are also rumours suggesting the company is going to launch a personal robot with an iPad-like display.

