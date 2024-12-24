Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple’s first big product launch of 2025 has been laid out

Jon Mundy

The early 2025 Apple product launch schedule has been laid out by a reputable source, led by a hotly anticipated Mac series update.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is ever a reliable source of insider Apple information, and he’s just provided a rough outline of Apple’s early 2025 plans.

Leading the way, according to Gurman, will be a wave of new Macs that will be announced as soon as next week. Expect new M4-powered MacBook Pros, Mac minis and iMacs as 2024 tips over into 2025.

Indeed, as Gurman notes, Apple is taking the unusual step of upgrading all of its MacBooks to the same generation of chip this time. It’s a move that’s being seen as related to the company’s AI push.

Following hot on the heels of these updates, some time between January and March, will be the MacBook Air M4 – a rather hasty follow-up to this year’s brilliant MacBook Air M3. We’re not expecting huge changes, other than an update to the latest Apple silicon.

If you’re wondering where the high-end Mac Studio fits into all of this, we’ve got slightly bad news. Gurman claims that Apple has pushed a refresh back to some time between March and June. An M4 Mac Pro is also said to be in the works.

This latest predictive post isn’t all about the Macs, though. Mention is also made of Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, which is hotly tipped to represent a leap forward to a more modern design. This will apparently launch during the spring release window alongside new iPad Air models and upgraded iPad keyboards.

One interesting addition Gurman makes here is the regular iPad, which will receive its 11th iteration during that same spring launch window.

It’s going to be a big year for Apple, with its 2025 product launch schedule set to start very early. There’s going to be a particular focus on Macs and iPads, as well as the AI potential of its new M4 chip, and we’ll be covering it all right here.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

