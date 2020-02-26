Apple’s finally selling refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pros – but they’re still darned pricey

Apple has started selling refurbished models of its popular 16-inch MacBook Pro in the UK offering bargain hunters a variety of discounts.

The refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pros appeared on the Apple Store last night and offer discounts of up to 15%.

This means you can grab a 16-inch MacBook Pro, with an Intel Core i7 CPU for £2039 and the more powerful Core i9 variant for £2379. The prices are pretty hefty, but they mark a £360 and £420 saving on the two versions’ regular RRP respectively, which aren’t to be sniffed at.

Refurbished laptops are second laptops that are checked, certified, then re-sold by Apple. They all come with a one year warranty and are guaranteed to be fully functioning and running up to date software out of the box.

If you want to grab one you may want to hurry, refurbished models come in limited supply and when they sell out you’ll have to wait for a new batch to come in, which can take quite a while.

If you do grab one you’ll be in for a treat. The 16-inch MacBook Pro launched in November 2019 and instantly earned a place as one of the best laptops for power users and creatives. Highlights include a stellar, wonderfully accurate Retina Display, top notch performance for video editing, 3D modelling a design work and an improved scissor switch keyboard.

The only downside is the device’s seriously hefty upfront cost. If you’re not a power user, developer or creative you may want to look at one of Apple’s cheaper, non-pro MacBook’s as a result. You can see a selection of the best ones we’ve reviewed in the below guide.

The refurbished MacBook Pro’s appearance follows widespread industry rumblings about Apple’s MacBook 2020 plans. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported Apple is currently racing to replace Intel chips with custom made ARM CPUs, like the ones seen in its iPhone and iPad lines, in its MacBooks within the next year earlier this week.

There have also been rumblings Apple may release a new 14-inch MacBook, though details about it are fairly thin on the ground.

