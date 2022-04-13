Apple’s dual-port charger could be perfect for Apple Watch users

Apple is rumoured to be working on a USB-C charger with two ports. Now, renders have emerged showing what it could look like.

ChargerLab shared leaked images of Apple’s first 35W dual-port adapter on Twitter.

The renders show off a square, white charging brick with rounded edges and dips on either side, likely designed to make it easier to grip the adapter.

There’s also a pair of foldable prongs and two USB-C ports sitting side-by-side along one edge.

The charger looks to be a US one, but we’d expect Apple to launch UK and European adapters alongside it as it does for its standard single port chargers.

The images come just days after 9to5Mac reported on a support document for the charger that briefly appeared on Apple’s website. The document read:

“Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.”

While the extra port is already a first for Apple, the 35W detail is also very interesting.

As the report notes, the iPhone 13 Pro Max supports fast charging speeds of 27W, while the Apple Watch 7 can do so with 5W. This means Apple Watch wearers could fast charge their watches and their phones simultaneously with the new charger, reducing the amount of charging bricks they’d need to carry and the amount of outlets they’d take up (though cables, sadly, don’t appear to come included).

9to5Mac has no timeline for the accessory and even noted that there’s a possibility it’s since been scrapped. However, these new images make it seem a little more likely a dual-port Apple charger could be on its way.