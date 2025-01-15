Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple’s dream of an all-screen iPhone may be much closer to reality

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple’s dream (ours too) of an all-screen iPhone may have taken a huge step closer to reality following news of a new patent.

As Patently Apple recently observed, a patent has just been granted to Apple for a new implementation of its Face ID facial authentication system.

While Apple has steadily reduced the size of its Face ID system, from unsightly ‘widow’s peak’ notch to lozenge-shaped Dynamic Island, the screen is still essentially interrupted by Apple’s brilliant biometric system. We’ve heard several reports over the years that the company is looking to solve this issue, but with no practical application as yet.

This latest patented system would potentially solve all of that. It concerns a new way to place the Face ID sensors under the display.

The method works by removing select sub-pixels from in front of the sensors, thus allowing infrared light to pass through the gaps. By deactivating only sub-pixels that are immediately adjacent to another of the same colour, it shouldn’t be easily discernible to the naked eye.

By intelligently removing these sub-pixels, you’ll also be taking a bunch of wiring out of the equation, further expanding the area through which infrared light can pass.

Add (or rather subtract) some of the conductive touch sensor mesh over the relevant section, and you have a pretty clear space for Face ID to work its magic.

Get Updates Straight to Your WhatsApp

Get Updates Straight to Your WhatsApp

Join our WhatsApp Channel for up-to-date news, reviews and deals straight to your phone

Join Now

Of course, this doesn’t address the matter of the front camera. We’ve seen under-display selfie cameras before, most recently in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the RedMagic 10 Pro. However, they invariably result in terrible image quality from said cameras, which isn’t something we can imagine Apple being willing to accept.

Still, this technique would take a further step towards an all-screen iPhone, even if it results in a small hole punch selfie camera like current Android flagships. With Apple seemingly preparing a so-called iPhone 17 Air, the company is clearly looking to trim all of the fat from its sleek smartphone.

You might like…

Official-looking Galaxy S25 images reveal new details

Official-looking Galaxy S25 images reveal new details

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Game Pass Ultimate cloud streaming to get 4K upgrade?

Game Pass Ultimate cloud streaming to get 4K upgrade?

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
New Elder Scrolls game tipped for launch this year

New Elder Scrolls game tipped for launch this year

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Nintendo’s latest device hits shops in March, and it’s not what you think

Nintendo’s latest device hits shops in March, and it’s not what you think

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Rumoured imminent Switch 2 reveal might be a half measure

Rumoured imminent Switch 2 reveal might be a half measure

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Samsung Galaxy Ring sleep tracking will fine-tune your environment

Samsung Galaxy Ring sleep tracking will fine-tune your environment

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access