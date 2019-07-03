Apple’s cheapest MacBook Pro might be getting an update very soon

A filing for an Apple computer briefly appeared on the FCC website today – and it looks as though the 13-inch MacBook Pro may finally be getting an upgrade.

The filing on the Federal Communication Commission’s website refers to model A2159, a number that matches a filing Apple made with the Eurasian Economic Commission for a “portable” computer spotted by MacRumours back in June.

The MacBook Pro already underwent an upgrade a couple months back, in May, so this filing comes as somewhat of a surprise.

That being said, the A2159 wasn’t included in the May update, so it is possible that the machine is one of the MacBook Pro’s that missed out on any changes earlier this year. The 13-inch MacBook Pro, without a Touch Bar, hasn’t received an update since 2017 – so this could be a refresh on that model.

The dimensions are the same as those on the current 13 inch MacBook Pro and one Reddit user pointed out that image of the back of the laptop taken from the FCC filing states that the computer is rated at 20.3V – 3A Max – the equivalent to 61W – same as the current 13-inch Macbook Pro, further suggesting that a refresh is coming for the 13 inch model.

This isn’t the only recent rumour for the MacBook Pro line. Back in February, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the 13-inch MacBook would be getting a memory boost from the usual 8GB or 16GB to a 32G of RAM option. Not to mention, as far as 2019 MacBook rumours go, the most anticipated September release is definitely the hugely hyped 16-inch MacBook Pro.

FCC approvals are usually published shortly before a new product launches and Apple loves to show off its new products in September so we expect to see the A2159 13-inch MacBook Pro announced very soon.

