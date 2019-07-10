A redesigned version of the Apple iPad 2018 will launch later this year, according to fresh reports.

The news broke via Taiwanese site UDN and was then spotted by Phone Arena on Tuesday. The report alleges sources familiar with the matter confirmed Apple is working on an upgraded version of the 2018 iPad featuring a larger 10.2-inch display. This would make it markedly bigger than the current 9.7-inch model.

Further details about the new iPad’s specs and design weren’t divulged in the report. The only other details we got are that mass production of the new iPad could start as early as this month and that it is planned to debut alongside Apple’s new iPhone 11 later this year.

The iPhone 11 is the rumoured name of the next Apple phone. It’s expected to be unveiled in September alongside the iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11R. There’s no official information about any of the phones, but past leaks suggest the iPhone 11 will have a very different design to past iPhones.

One of the most consistent rumblings is that the iPhone will have a triple-sensor rear camera that’ll be housed in a fairly large, pronounced, square housing on the phone’s back. Another common murmuring is that it’ll run using a new, also currently not confirmed, A13 chipset.

It would make sense for the new iPad to run using the same chipset if the A13 rumours turn out to be true, which they likely will given Apple’s past release schedule. Given the new iPad’s alleged release window it would also make sense for it to be one of the first Apple tablets to come with iPadOS pre-installed as standard.

iPadOS was unveiled alongside MacOS Catalina and iOS 13 at Apple’s WWDC keynote in June. The OS is available in beta form and aims to boost iPads’ productivity powers. It comes with key features like an improved file system, better multi-tasking and improved MacOS support.

