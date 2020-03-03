Apple’s changing its iPhone 12 camera plans to deal with coronavirus woes

Apple is working to “diversify its list of camera lens suppliers” for the iPhone 12 following supply chain issues, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The report stemmed from AppleInsider late on Monday. It suggests Apple is suffering supply chain issues resulting from the coronavirus. In it Kuo said Apple was ending its “exclusive contract” with its current supplier TF Securities in a pre-emptive move to avoid part shortages and delays.

Trusted Reviews has commented Apple for confirmation of the news, but at the time of publishing hadn’t received a reply.

The report follows widespread concerns the virus outbreak will impact production of Apple’s new iPhone in various areas. Foxconn was forced to shut earlier this year, in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

The news led to concerns the iPhone 12 could be delayed, or made more expensive. Apple CEO Tim Cook worked to quash the concerns in an interview with Fox earlier this week.

The iPhone 12 is the highly rumoured next family of flagship smartphones from Apple. There’s no official information about the company’s 2020 phones, so even the name is a guess. There have been a number of semi-credible looking leaks and rumours about the 2020 line of iPhones, however.

One of the most prevalent is that Apple will release four, rather than three, new iPhones this year. These will reportedly include a lower cost, 5.4-inch iPhone, that sounds like the spiritual successor to the iPhone SE.

The company is also rumoured to include a high refresh rate screen, like the 120Hz panels seen on the Galaxy S20 line, in the top specced new iPhones.

There are also conflicting reports about whether any of the new iPhones will support 5G connectivity. The company is reportedly planning to launch a 5G iPhone, but reports broke last year that issues with Intel, its then modem supplier, could delay the release to next year. Apple bought Intel’s modem business in a move believed to be designed to “speed up” the process shortly after the shortage rumours broke.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…