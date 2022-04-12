Apple’s big iMovie 3.0 update does everything but shoot the videos

Apple has launched a new version of its iMovie video editing app for iPhone and iPad, with an emphasis on simplifying the experience for content creators.

iMovie 3.0 introduces a new Storyboards interface that provides a suggested shot list for common video types like cooking and recipes, Q&As, news reports and much more.

The storyboards can be re-ordered, added, or deleted, but Apple says the placeholder thumbnails are accompanied with tips and questions, or a suggestion for making the video more interesting.

Beyond that, iMovie users can play around with different styles, titles and transitions, as well as the music. The music also dynamically adjusts depending on the length of the clip, meaning there’s no awkward blunt endings.

There’s also plenty of automation with the new Magic Movie tool introduced with iMovie 3.0. There isn’t really much to it at all. Apple says users can select any group of photos or images from the library and conjure up a movie automatically.

“Magic Movie instantly identifies the best parts of the footage and creates the project,” Apple says in a press release. The video is rounded out with titles, transitions and music and it only takes a few taps.

It doesn’t seem like like there’s much artists involved in the Magic Movie process, but Apple does say you can rearrange or delete clips and edit the project further. Styles can also be added to switch up the motif completely. Honestly, these sound a lot like the movies automatically created for users within the Photos app.

“iMovie has empowered millions of people around the world to create and share their stories through video,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “This latest version of iMovie, featuring Storyboards and Magic Movie, simplifies video creation even further, and we think it will continue to inspire the next wave of video creators to dive in and get started.”