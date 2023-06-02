Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Apple’s AR/VR headset might be 2023’s most sought after Christmas present

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

By now it’s common knowledge Apple plans to finally take the wrapper off the Reality Pro headset, but now we’re getting an indication of when enthusiasts will be able to buy one.

According to a memo seen by MacRumors, the Apple plans to manufacturing the production version of the headset in October.

The memo purportedly comes from the investment company Morgan Stanley and says the device should be ready to ship in December, meaning Santa Claus might be delivering some pretty fancy presents this year.

Erik Woodring, who works for Morgan Stanley as an Apple analyst writes: “While we expect Apple’s AR/VR headset to be unveiled next week, our supply chain checks suggest mass production won’t start until October ’23, with general availability most likely ahead of the December holidays.”

Furthermore, the analyst reckons Apple is gonna make up to half a million of these devices initially. He repeated the belief Apple will charge around $3,000 out of the gate, but that Apple probably won’t be making much if any money of the initial wave.

Apple will be “close to breakeven at first” but that’s not completely uncommon for the first generation of a brand new product category.

Further reports have suggested we might have the first heads-on reports from the lucky few reporters who’ve been invited to attend the WWDC keynote on June 5.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has been told a specific demo area has been built at Apple Park, enabling reporters to sample the product in controlled conditions.

Will the Apple Reality Pro headset be on your Christmas list? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

