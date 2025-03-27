WWDC 2025: iOS 19 and 4 other reveals we expect

Apple has confirmed that this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, better known as WWDC, will kick off on 9 June 2025.

Like recent years, it’ll be entirely online, complete with a keynote to kick off the show on the first day of the event. Here, Apple will debut its next-generation software for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and pretty much every other piece of hardware Apple produces.

The question is, what should you expect from this year’s WWDC? Here are five reveals that we expect in June.

iOS 19

2025 is set to be a particularly big year for the iPhone operating system if rumours are to be believed. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that iOS 19 will offer the most significant visual change to the operating system since iOS 7.

The company is looking to “fundamentally change” the operating system’s appearance to make the experience more consistent across its various devices.

VisionOS is said to be the inspiration behind the iOS 19 redesign, which is said to offer an updated style of icons, menus, apps, windows, system buttons and even simpler navigation – though how this will actually look is still up in the air.

Rumours suggest it’ll be based loosely on the new Apple Vision Pro interface with rounded app icons, translucent app menus and a rather glassy, floating design.

It’s also likely that we’ll get an update on Apple Intelligence features like the long-awaited release of a more intelligent, GenAI-powered Siri – one of the big features teased by Apple at the iPhone 16 launch in September 2024 that has yet to materialise.

We could also get our first look at new AI features coming to iOS 19, but we’ll have to wait and see for now.

iPadOS 19

Much like iOS 19, iPadOS 19 is said to get a similar visual overhaul to better match the rest of the Apple ecosystem, so expect a refreshed operating system when it’s announced at WWDC 2025.

It’s also possible that iPhone-only apps like the Apple Journal could finally make the jump to the big-screen iPad, while other first-party apps could be redesigned to better match those in iOS 19.

And, like with iOS 19, we expect to hear about more Apple Intelligence features coming to Apple’s tablet collection in the coming months.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

macOS 16

You’re probably sensing a pattern here, and that continues with macOS 16. Like the other software updates slated for a WWDC 2025 reveal, Apple’s Mac software is also slated for a visual upgrade.

Again, expect new icons, menus, apps, menus and more, possibly with the same glassy effect as VisionOS, though not much else is known about macOS 16 at the time of writing.

There’s also the slight possibility that we’ll see new Mac hardware to accompany the software announcement, though if it does materialise, it’d likely be limited to the high-end Mac Pro. Other desktop Macs have been updated recently, and laptops are slated for release towards the end of 2025.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

VisionOS 3

Don’t expect the Apple Vision Pro 2 or the rumoured more affordable version of the mixed-reality headset – neither are slated for release at WWDC or even 2025 in general – but Apple is said to be gearing up for a big software update in the form of VisionOS 3.

That’s according to Bloomberg’s ever-accurate Mark Gurman, anyway. He claims that “the third edition will be a pretty feature-packed release”, though he is light on details about what to expect exactly.

With WWDC 2025 set to kick off on 9 June 2025, we don’t have long to find out what Apple has planned.