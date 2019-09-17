Apple may be preparing a new tablet with a triple camera system like the iPhone 11 Pro’s, and boy does it look terrible, if this mock-up is anything to go by.

The system looks similar to that on the iPhone 11 Pro. However, on a visual level, the cameras look a bit ‘bolted on’. Sonny Dickson obtained a design mock-up of the new iPad Pro “From a source that has repeatedly been reliable about previous iPad hardware.”

Notably, there is currently no glass panel covering the camera lenses. Otherwise the housing looks very similar to the equivalent camera housing on the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

This version has been described by Sonny Dickson’s source as “A final mockup design”.

It seems this design, and the provision of three lenses, is intended to allow users of the iPad Pro the ability to film and edit 4K video footage.

This would also represent a meaningful move towards parity with iPhone cameras, which have always led the way over Apple’s tablets.

If so, the iPad Pro will be a fantastic all-in-one filming and editing tool. So it might be worth the unusual aesthetics around the lens housing. This might, Dickson speculates, just be a prototype design feature to show off the extra lenses.

A device capable of fulfilling this all-in-one role could have huge appeal for video production professionals and opens up a lot of possibilities for promoting the product with films shot on the new iPad Pro.

Apple held a huge press event as recently as September 10th, where they announced three new phones, a new iPad 7, Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade. However, there is ongoing speculation that Apple could host another event in October.

If so, could this event see the three-lensed iPad Pro presented to the public? It’s perfectly possible. Expect more leaks, rumours and information in the coming weeks.

