All Apple products on track for 2020, including new HomePod – report

Apple is reportedly still planning to refresh a number of its frontline projects this year, despite so much of its workforce conducting business outside of headquarters right now.

A Bloomberg report from the well-connected tech journalist Mark Gurman, states Apple is still working on new versions of its HomePod speaker, Apple TV, MacBook Pro, lower-cost iPads, Apple Watch and iMac, as well as the new 2020 iPhones.

Because of the hands-on nature of the development of these projects, some Apple employees are allowed into the Apple Park canvas. However, because of the adjustments, Apple has experienced some “minor hardware development” setbacks, according to the report. The company is allowing engineers to take prototypes home to work on, which is unprecedented in recent times.

Related: iPhone 12

Just because Apple is now a primarily work from home company, it doesn’t mean it’s ok with loose lips from its employees. The famously secretive company told workers in a recent memo that “whether you’re working at home or at the office, it’s always critical to keep confidential work confidential. While working remotely, use the same care and always securely store confidential items and documents when not in use.”

All of this may mean slightly later-than-planned releases for the aforementioned products, given we’re entering a critical period of the year when the company looks to finalise its products for the rest of the year.

We’re heard plenty about plans for a new Apple Watch, Apple TV, MacBook Pro models and refreshed iMac models. However, we haven’t heard much about a refreshed HomePod yet.

The original product is one of the least-loved gadgets on the Apple roster and has struggled to reach its potential following a series of updates. Last year, it was rumoured there’d be a cheaper HomePod 2 device that would perhaps get the Siri-powered speaker in to more homes.

Last week it was reported Apple could delay the iPhone 12 until 2021, but Gurman seems confident Apple isn’t thinking along those lines just yet.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …