Apple Watch charging on-the-go just got much easier

Most Apple Watch owners would probably tell you multi-day battery life would top their feature wishlist but failing that, more convenient charging options would be welcomed.

Enter the new third-party accessory, the USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock from Satechi, which can slide into a powered USB-C port, such as the one within the iPad Pro or MacBook Pro. The versatile dock is also compatible with an external battery pack or even a 12v car adapter.

The $44.99 dongle is certified by Apple’s Made For iPhone programme, which guarantees compatibility with all Apple Watch models. It has a detachable cable that makes it easier to transport, while it also promises full-speed charging.

The description (via Engadget) on the page reads: “Keep your Apple Watch powered wherever you go with the Satechi USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock. Designed to fit all Apple Watch sizes, the Magnetic Charging Dock features an USB-C connection to recharge your Apple Watch when connected to any powered Type-C device.

“With its sleek yet ultra-portable design, the USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock helps keep your Apple Watch powered and on your wrist for when it matters most.”

The Apple Watch Series 5 offered no significant improvements on the 18-hour battery battery life, which was one of our only complaints about the best smartwatch on the planet.

We gave the device a 4.5/5 score and praised the always-on display, that makes it feels a lot more like a ‘proper watch’, while we were pleased all of the existing straps continued to work on the device. We were also pleased with the prompts that kept us active and moving.

Our reviewer wrote: “Simply the best smartwatch around. Apple’s class-leading wearable continues to be one of the brand’s finest products; elegant and practical.”

Unfortunately there’s still super-limited support for Android, but we’re not sure that’s ever going to change, unless Apple makes a play for smartphone owners on Google’s mobile OS.

