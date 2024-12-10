Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to add the one feature top of every hiker’s wish list

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple’s next Apple Watch Ultra release will feature the same satellite connectivity offered by recent iPhone models, according to a new report.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the next-generation of the rugged smartphone series will be capable of sending text messages via satellite.

Considering the nature of the Apple Watch Ultra – the tough design that’s more resistant to the elements, long battery life, and more advanced multi-band GPS – this move would make a ton of sense.

The report from the reliable Apple watcher (small ‘w’) says the Apple Watch Ultra 3 – due next September if recent precedent holds – would be able to send off grid text message.

The inference is this would be the more enhanced version of the satellite connectivity featured within the iPhone 15 that enabled iMessage messages to be sent to regular contacts, rather than just make contact with the emergency services as was available previously and introduced with the iPhone 14 range.

Apple would be the first major smartwatch maker to launch a wearable with satellite connectivity. The result would enable those going far off piste, where cellular and Wi-Fi does not follow, the option to leave their iPhone at home. It would also allow them to sacrifice handheld satellite devices from the likes of Garmin.

Gurman reckons the new feature has Apple hopeful it could convince health conscious users to upgrade their devices to the ultra-premium smartwatch.

The report also says the long-tipped blood pressure, monitor could also arrive as soon as 2025, but that’s been reportedly delayed multiple times in the past.

