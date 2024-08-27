Apple Watch this space? Why Apple chose September 9 for iPhone 16 event

On Monday Apple revealed it will host a launch event on Monday September 9, which left a few people scratching their heads.

Firstly, all of the recent speculation had suggested Apple was set on Tuesday September 10 for the launch. Secondly, Apple almost always chooses the second Tuesday in September for its iPhone launch event.

So why a Monday this time? Well, the decision may reflect the company’s priorities for the launch event. September 9 2024 will mark the tenth anniversary of Apple announcing the first Apple Watch smartwatch. It was the fabled “one more thing” at the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus launch event in Cupertino on September 9 2014.

Given there have been rumours of an Apple Watch X, with some more significant updates than in recent years to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the timepiece, Apple may be leaning into this calendar synergy.

Perhaps Apple plans to bring extra significance to this launch by holding the event ten years to the day since the original arrived on the scene?

It has been reported that Apple will boast a 49mm display to match the Apple Watch Ultra range and is likely to incorporate a new chip – likely called the S10.

Recent reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman have suggested Apple won’t go heavy on its Apple Intelligence AI features for the tenth generation Apple Watch. However, integrating Apple Intelligence would be a way Apple could make a big splash, if it wanted to make the Apple Watch X more of a landmark release in the series’ history.

Another way would be through the long-rumoured blood pressure monitor and/or blood glucose sensor. Both of which are holy grail features for Apple and wearable tech in general.

Apple is also likely to reveal a third-generation Apple Watch Ultra at the September 9 event, but that’s liable to be another iterative update.

So could the Apple Watch X outshine the iPhone 16? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter/X.