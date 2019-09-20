The Apple Watch is still attracting new customers

The Apple Watch is still attracting a remarkable amount of new customers, according to fresh statistics.

CNBC have reported that, according to Apple, 75% of new Apple Watch customers are making their first entry into the series of products, rather than upgrading from an older model. So, only 30% of customers were getting an upgrade.

This tells us two things. Firstly, that the Apple Watch has retained its appeal for new customers. WatchOS software updates have kept it feeling current and given the product longevity in the wearables market.

Secondly, Apple may be worried about the amounts of customers who, seemingly, aren’t interested in upgrading from an old model to the latest Apple Watch.

Apple hasn’t made huge upgrades from the previous model on its latest smartwatches and this may have impacted on the numbers who want to upgrade. Redesign aside, not too much has changed on the latest gen’ Apple Watch 5.

Equally, old models are getting software updates too, which is good after-care-wise, but may have dented upgrade sales for the company.

Overall, wearables have been a massive growth area for Apple and for Apple’s competitors. Including smart-watches, headphones and more, it’s a fast growing and relatively new side of the tech market.

Equally interested in competing in such a fast-growing sector are Chinese competitors, Huawei. They announced their new watch today, the Huawei Watch GT 2, and it will be interesting to see how the two fare in competition.

The Huawei watch has a more traditional, circular face. Remarkably, according to Huawei, the watch boasts a battery life of around two weeks, compared to Apple’s of slightly less than a day.

How well this claim bears scrutiny, and how many customers defect to the Chinese brand, remains to be seen, but Apple will no doubt make catching up in terms of battery life a priority for coming Apple Watches.

