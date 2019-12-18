According to an industry insider, Apple is preparing a couple of key upgrades for its bestselling wearable device range in 2020.

MacRumors report that the respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has identified areas that Apple is working on to improve the Apple Watch Series 5, expected to launch next autumn; in particular, the brand is seeking to improve water resistance and performance power.

The advanced water resistance could make the new smartwatch suitable for high-intensity aquatic activities such as scuba diving or water skiing, while performance power could mean that the device can run ever-more demanding apps. On top of that, faster WiFi and mobile data speeds are expected thanks to new liquid crystal polymer components in the circuit boards.

In our review of the Apple Watch Series 5, we praised it as “the best smartwatch on the market”, but with an important qualification: “as long as you’re an iPhone user”. It’s great at keeping you motivated to be active, has a very wide range of excellent apps to choose from, and there are multiple features to keep you safe, such as an ECG, emergency calling service. The new additions, including an always-on display and a compass, are also good tweaks. But along with the reputed changes named by Kuo, we’d like to see longer battery life and native sleep-tracking on the next Apple Watch.

