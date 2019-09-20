It’s barely been out 24 hours and the Apple Watch Series 5 has already been reduced by £14.57, thanks to Amazon.

Buy now: Apple Watch Series 5 for £414.43 (down from £429)

Now available to buy everywhere, Amazon has debuted the Apple Watch Series 5 with a decent discount on its £429 RRP.

Reduced down to £414.43, though only a saving of just under £15, if you’re keen to get your hands on the Silver 44mm Apple Watch Series 5, you’ll at least be saving a couple of quid off this sparkly new gadget and be one of the first to get your hands on it, too.

Admittedly, when the Apple Watch Series 5 was announced just over a week ago to an excited crowd at the Steve Jobs Theatre, many were sceptical of the differences between it and its predecessor, the Series 4. The odds weren’t in its favour when Apple announced it would continue to sell the Series 3 for a reduced £199 and drop the fourth gen model altogether from its line-up, paving the way for the Series 5.

With a review on the way, the jury is still out on exactly what we think of the Apple Watch Series 5. However, with some slight upgrades from the Series 4, which we’ve deemed our top pick for fitness trackers, it goes without saying the Series 5 has potential to impress.

The standout factor of its unveiling was of course the long anticipated always-on feature of its Retina display, meaning wearers no longer have to flick their wrist to make note of the time or check on notifications. Better still, with the screen seemingly always active, you would expect the battery to take a hit. However, Apple states the Apple Watch Series 5 will still see you from start to finish in an 18-hour day.

On top of that, the Series 5 packs all the amazing features distinguished in the Series 4, from taking ECGs to fall detection, able to alert emergency services with one easy command. The health elements of the Series 5 also signal when the noise it detects is too loud and could prove a problem, ideal for keen ravers, whilst women now have the option to more closely track their menstrual cycle.

An incredible wearable that just keeps getting smart watch, the Series 5 is definitely one for those who like to have the latest gadgets. Really, the always-on display makes this a worthy purchase, especially now it’s down to £414.43 in the first Apple Watch Series 5 deal we’ve seen.

