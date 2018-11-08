Apple Watch Series 4 is the best wearable you can buy in 2018

The Apple Watch Series 4 has been crowned the Wearable of the Year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

The iPhone maker has had a busy year, releasing a trio of new iPhones, a (long-awaited) new MacBook Air, iPad Pro 2018 and a whole lot more.

What we’ve most been impressed by, however, is a device that has probably picked up fewer headlines than those listed above: the Apple Watch 4.

Apple treated its smartwatch to a radical makeover this year, fitting it with a drastically larger display and much thinner bezel.

However, what really makes the Apple Watch 4 stand out is its selection of health and fitness features. New for the fourth iteration of the wearable is fall detection, a feature that could genuinely help save lives.

The Apple Watch 4, which scored 4.5/5 in our review, is also the first device you can buy over-the-counter that’s fitted with an ECG sensor for monitoring heart rhythms. Apple has improved the sensors inside too, to provide more accurate stats.

“The Apple Watch 4 is so far ahead of competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Wear OS releases from Fossil that it almost seems unfair,” reads our review.

Our verdict adds: “Apple Watch 4 is not only the most impressive Apple Watch yet, but it is comfortably the most fully featured smartwatch I have ever tested. It’s Apple’s best, most thought-out release in years.”

The Apple Watch is the best smartwatch we’ve tested this year, so we’re proud to name it the Wearable of the Year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

At Trusted Reviews we test more than 1000 products each year. The Trusted Reviews Awards are our annual celebration of the technology, products and innovations that have stood out from the crowd. This year, we have presented a record 95 awards to the best reviewed products we have seen over the past 12 months, from cameras to computers, vacuum cleaners to fridge freezers. We have also presented five Reader’s Choice Awards, to the companies you have voted as your favourites.

