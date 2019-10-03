You thought that Apple lowering the official RRP of its Series 3 watch was good? Now you can get the powerful GPS smartwatch for just £175.49 using the eBay discount code PREPARE10.

Buy: Apple Watch Series 3 Now £175.49 (save 10%)

Apple recently unveiled the Apple Watch Series 5, predictably offloading the 4 from its official store line-up, but making the rogue move of continuing to sell the Series 3. The plot thickens still with the Series 3 seeing a significant price drop that brought it down to an agreeable price of £199, an almost unprecedented move seeing as Apple rarely discounts its own products by much.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 Deal Apple Watch Series 3 38mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Dark Olive Sport Loop Pick up the still incredible Apple Watch Series 3 and make the most of even more activities to track, closer heart monitoring and fantastic water resistance up to 50 metres.

Hold your horses, though. If you buy in the eBay sale then you can pick up a refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 for even less. Tried and tested to work just like new, quote the eBay discount code PREPARE10 at the checkout and take it from an already reduced rate of £194.99 to £175.49.

A highly regarded device in Trusted Reviews’ on-going quest to crown the very best smartwatch, it goes without saying the Apple Watch Series 3 was a fantastic offering from the tech giant that still sees it triumphing over other wearables. And clearly Apple agrees, continuing to sell it in the shadow of its newest addition to the Apple Watch family.

The Apple Watch Series 3 saw the introduction of a number of new ways to better track a wearer’s health, from monitoring wellbeing to daily exercise. One such new feature saw a more insightful means of tracing heart rate with the Series 3 able to notify you when your heart rate is at an unusual high or low.

It goes one step further too, able to monitor irregular rhythm and, in the case of an emergency, use the Emergency SOS feature to alert the emergency services.

Alongside heart rate, the Apple Watch Series 3 also saw additions to exercise tracking, allowing you to see your progress on activities like Yoga and, with the addition of water resistance of up to 50 metres, swimming.

The Series 3 was also the first in the family to incorporate GPS, allowing wearers to leave behind their phone when going for a run or any number of activities. Utilising just your watch, you can make calls and shoot off texts without being tied down by your smartphone.

A superb watch that still stands up even against Apple’s later upgrades of the device, buy yours for a hugely discounted rate of just £175.49 when you use the discount code PREPARE10 at the eBay checkout. But be quick, this discount code expires midnight October 4th — if the watch itself doesn’t sell out in the meantime first.

