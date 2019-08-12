You can grab an Apple Watch Series 3 for a modest £165 thanks to this limited time eBay deal.

BUY: Apple Watch Series 3 now £162 (save £18)

The deal is live now and nabs you the top-notch wearable at a 10% discount, which isn’t to be sniffed at. To take advantage of the deal you’ll need to enter discount code POTENTIAL. The discount’s only running until midnight on the 15th of August so you’ll want to grab one fairly sharpish.

For those that missed it the Apple Watch Series 3 is one of Trusted Reviews favourite smartwatches and fitness trackers. It may not be the latest version, but the Apple Watch Series 3 is still a seriously impressive bit of kit, especially at this price. It’s also worth noting, although refurbished, this Apple Watch works like new and comes with a six month warranty.

The Apple Watch Series 3 was the first Apple wearable to have optional LTE connectivity. This plus its top end hardware, which beats most competing wearables to this day, let it score 4.5/5 during our in-depth review.

Key highlights include its amazingly clear OLED screen, easy to use WatchOS interface, huge app library and wealth of fitness and wellness tracking services. As we noted in our Apple Watch Series 3 review:

“Whether or not you feel the need to be always connected, the Apple Watch Series 3 – in both its guises – offers the best smartwatch experience to date. While not perfect, it delivers a welcome balance of smartwatch convenience and fitness tracking to make it a versatile companion.”

We’re not alone in our belief. Recent sales stats show the Apple Watch is the best selling in the world at the moment. Recent stats from analyst house Strategy Analytics suggest the Apple Watch accounted for 46% of all smartwatch shipments over the last quarter. That’s six-times more than Fitbit and three times more than Samsung in the same period.

More than enough reason to get your hands on this refurbished Apple Watch Series 3, make sure you take an additional 10% off with the eBay discount code POTENTIAL before it expires on August 15 at midnight.

