Apple — yes Apple — reduced its own Apple Watch Series 3 down to just £199 via the official Apple store – the lowest price it’s ever been brand new on the site.

Buy now: Apple Watch Series 3 for just £199

We’re as surprised as you are. It’s not often Apple reduces the price of its own stock, but with the unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 5, Apple has decided to drop the Series 4 from its line-up and keep the Series 3 with an enticing new low price.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 Deal Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band Get one of the best smartwatches out there at a new exceptionally low price directly at the official Apple Store. Track your daily exercise, heart rate and take a dip with water resistance up to 50 metres.

Starting from £199, you can get the 38mm face with GPS, with the larger face and GPS + Cellular models cranking up the price. Usually at a starting price of £329, Apple has well and truly cut the price of a smartwatch we still deem one of the best available on the market right now.

If you’re not too concerned about having the latest Apple Watch with all its shiny new technologies, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still a great choice as one of the most powerful, well-equipped smartwatches out there.

Balancing the needs of both a smartwatch and fitness tracker, the Apple Watch Series 3 comes in an expectedly stunning design found across Apple’s devices.

Receive notifications and ping back messages right from your wrist, as well as being able to more closely track your daily movements. From calorie counts to minutes actively exercising, there are now even more specific activities to track, too, including yoga and hiking. You can even take it for a dip with water resistance up to 50 metres.

Introduced in the Series 3 model, the heart rate monitor software can now alert you when your BPM is abnormal, giving you the option to activate Emergency SOS and seek help.

With up to 18 hours of battery life, get the push you need to keep moving and more efficiently go about your day.

Now at a great price of £199 from the official Apple Store, snap up this shockingly low price and get one of the best Apple Watch releases for an exceptionally affordable rate.

