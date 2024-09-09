Apple Watch Series 10 official: Huge redesign revealed

Apple has just announced the Apple Watch Series 10, with its biggest display and thinnest design ever. Here’s everything you need to know about the smartwatch.

The Apple Watch 10 has arrived to make last year’s Apple Watch 9 look old and outdated with its slim new design and wide-angle OLED display in Aluminium and Polished Titanium finishes.

Design

The Apple Watch 10 is Apple’s slimmest Apple Watch yet at just 9.7mm. This is nearly 10% thinner than last year’s model and required Apple to redesign the speaker system to be 30% smaller. Part of this redesign also involved making it possible to play music and podcasts directly through the watch speaker for the first time.

The watch also has a new metal back that features a larger, more efficient charging coil, making it the fastest-charging Apple Watch yet. In fact, according to Apple, you should be able to reach 80% battery in 30 minutes of charging.

Display

Flip the watch over and you’ll find Apple’s biggest Apple Watch display yet.

The new display uses wide-angle OLED technology to offer up to 40% brighter views when peered at more of an angle. The screen technology also helps improve the power efficiency of the wearable, meaning you should be able to get more use from each charge.

Specs

Of course, as with every flagship watch, the Apple Watch 10 is powered by a brand-new Apple Silicon chipset. The S10 chip features a 4-core Neural Engine, which powers features like fall detection, automatical workout detection and on-device Siri.

The New neural network also improves calls by better suppressing background noise when you’re on the phone.

Features

When it comes to features, highlights this year include a new Sleep Apnea detection mode (which will also be coming to last year’s Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2) and the new Depth and Tides apps, which both offer more information for those engaging in water activities, like swimming, snorkelling and rowing.

The Apple Watch will hit shelves on September 20 and can be pre-ordered right now. Prices start at $399 with UK pricing still to be announced.