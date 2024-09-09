Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Watch Series 10 official: Huge redesign revealed

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Apple has just announced the Apple Watch Series 10, with its biggest display and thinnest design ever. Here’s everything you need to know about the smartwatch.

The Apple Watch 10 has arrived to make last year’s Apple Watch 9 look old and outdated with its slim new design and wide-angle OLED display in Aluminium and Polished Titanium finishes.

Design

The Apple Watch 10 is Apple’s slimmest Apple Watch yet at just 9.7mm. This is nearly 10% thinner than last year’s model and required Apple to redesign the speaker system to be 30% smaller. Part of this redesign also involved making it possible to play music and podcasts directly through the watch speaker for the first time.

The watch also has a new metal back that features a larger, more efficient charging coil, making it the fastest-charging Apple Watch yet. In fact, according to Apple, you should be able to reach 80% battery in 30 minutes of charging.

Display

Flip the watch over and you’ll find Apple’s biggest Apple Watch display yet.

The new display uses wide-angle OLED technology to offer up to 40% brighter views when peered at more of an angle. The screen technology also helps improve the power efficiency of the wearable, meaning you should be able to get more use from each charge.

Specs

Of course, as with every flagship watch, the Apple Watch 10 is powered by a brand-new Apple Silicon chipset. The S10 chip features a 4-core Neural Engine, which powers features like fall detection, automatical workout detection and on-device Siri.

The New neural network also improves calls by better suppressing background noise when you’re on the phone.

Apple Watch 10

Features

When it comes to features, highlights this year include a new Sleep Apnea detection mode (which will also be coming to last year’s Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2) and the new Depth and Tides apps, which both offer more information for those engaging in water activities, like swimming, snorkelling and rowing.

Price and release date

The Apple Watch will hit shelves on September 20 and can be pre-ordered right now. Prices start at $399 with UK pricing still to be announced.

You might like…

What is Apple Intelligence? Apple’s new AI toolkit explained

What is Apple Intelligence? Apple’s new AI toolkit explained

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
What is Siri? All about the Apple voice assistant

What is Siri? All about the Apple voice assistant

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
What is the Action Button on iPhones?

What is the Action Button on iPhones?

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
What to expect from the huge iPhone 16 event

What to expect from the huge iPhone 16 event

Max Parker 4 hours ago
Don’t expect to see the Apple Watch Ultra 3 today – report

Don’t expect to see the Apple Watch Ultra 3 today – report

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
iOS 18 features: All the top new features coming to your iPhone

iOS 18 features: All the top new features coming to your iPhone

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words