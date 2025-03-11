Has the smartwatch peaked? Apple Watch blamed for sales decline

The number of people buying smartwatches fell for the first time in the history of the category, according to newly published global sales figures.

The data from Counterpoint says shipments fell 7% in 2024. While that’s not a precipitous fall, the sector had previously grown each year prior to that. According to the research the slump may be down to the Apple Watch range falling out of favour somewhat.

Apple doesn’t reveal its individual sales figures for its market-leading wearable, but the market research company reckons the best Apple Watch shipments fell 19% last year.

That may have been down to the expected Apple Watch Ultra 3 pulling a no show last September, but it could also be approaching market saturation with more Apple Watches owners and keeping them for longer.

Counterpoint also suggested that the Apple Watch Series 10 could be to blame for “minimal feature upgrades,” but that’s not strictly accurate. It got a larger display than before, and added a great sleep detection feature.

Our reviewer called it the best smartwatch for iPhone users saying “it’s packed with health and wellbeing features, wonderful screens and more.”

Apple’s share of the global smartphone market did fall to 22% in 2024 (down from 25% in 2023) the research firm claims. That’s also down to improved showings in the far east from companies like Xiaomi, Huawei and Imoo, according to Counterpoint.