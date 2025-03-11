Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Has the smartwatch peaked? Apple Watch blamed for sales decline

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The number of people buying smartwatches fell for the first time in the history of the category, according to newly published global sales figures.

The data from Counterpoint says shipments fell 7% in 2024. While that’s not a precipitous fall, the sector had previously grown each year prior to that. According to the research the slump may be down to the Apple Watch range falling out of favour somewhat.

OnePlus Watch 2 for just £149

OnePlus Watch 2 for just £149

Not only has the OnePlus Watch 2 plummeted to only £149 for a limited time, but it now also includes a free pair of OnePlus Buds 3 and an extra watch strap.

  • OnePlus
  • Was £329
  • Now only £149
View Deal

Apple doesn’t reveal its individual sales figures for its market-leading wearable, but the market research company reckons the best Apple Watch shipments fell 19% last year.

That may have been down to the expected Apple Watch Ultra 3 pulling a no show last September, but it could also be approaching market saturation with more Apple Watches owners and keeping them for longer.

Counterpoint also suggested that the Apple Watch Series 10 could be to blame for “minimal feature upgrades,” but that’s not strictly accurate. It got a larger display than before, and added a great sleep detection feature.

Our reviewer called it the best smartwatch for iPhone users saying “it’s packed with health and wellbeing features, wonderful screens and more.”

Apple’s share of the global smartphone market did fall to 22% in 2024 (down from 25% in 2023) the research firm claims. That’s also down to improved showings in the far east from companies like Xiaomi, Huawei and Imoo, according to Counterpoint.

Sorry, but it’s nothing to do with the Ultra 3 miss

I disagree with the Counterpoint analysis. I don’t really think the absence of an Apple Watch Ultra 3 would have had that great an effect on the market. The Ultra is far from the most poplar Apple Watch and when Gen 3 didn’t arrive people may have just bought the Ultra 2 instead. The Apple Watch Series 10 wasn’t the smallest update we’ve seen from the company either.

I think this is more of a natural progression. Apple may simply be reaching a point where it has now sold an Apple Watch to most people who fancy one. Once you have one, you’re not going to update it every 3 years like a phone. You’re likely to keep hold of it until its no longer supported or it conks out.

Now that, of course, is a problem in itself. How does Apple reach more people after a decade of pitching the Apple Watch? The answer, it believes, is transitioning the range into a health-first wellness device with a series of potentially life-saving features that will appeal to users young and old.

Whether that strategy is succeeding remains to be seen. Purported sales drops would suggest there’s still work to do.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 9: Time to upgrade?

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 9: Time to upgrade?

Thomas Deehan 6 months ago
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 this year, just a new colour

No Apple Watch Ultra 3 this year, just a new colour

Chris Smith 6 months ago
Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Apple Watch Ultra: Clash of the titans

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Apple Watch Ultra: Clash of the titans

Hannah Davies 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access