Apple Watch Pro: What we know so far

The Apple Watch Pro is a hotly rumoured, sports focussed, new wearable Apple’s expected to launch this year.

But with an equal number of industry rumblings relating to the also rumoured Apple Watch 8 and a new, affordable Apple Watch SE, you may justifiably be wondering what it is and if it’s worth learning more about.

Here to help catch you up on all the latest Apple Watch Pro rumours we’ve created the below guide detailing the most legitimate currently doing the rounds.

We expect the Apple Watch Pro (the unconfirmed name we’re currently using for this device) to be released at the same time as the Apple Watch Series 8.

Based on our current knowledge, it’s likely to arrive tonight during Apple’s Far Out event alongside the upcoming iPhone 14. You can keep track of all the news and announcements coming out of the event using our Apple Far Out live blog.

Price

Much of the information we have come across so far regarding the new smartwatch comes courtesy of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who is an expert on all things Apple and boasts a strong record of reliability.

As far as price is concerned, he claims that the new model could cost as much as $999 (~£830), so it’s going to be a pricey prospect. We expect more pricing information to become available nearer the release date.

Design

Many of the changes to arrive on this new smartwatch will be visibly noticeable, not just under the skin, and these changes all seem intended to increase the wearable’s durability.

Gurman claims that the new watch could be cast in titanium, rather than aluminium, and will have a shatter-resistant display. What’s more, the screen will be physically larger as well. With all these changes, you’ll be able to identify the new watch just by looking at it, and it should be better suited to more extreme conditions.

Therefore, it’s likely that the new watch is aimed squarely at those who prefer more extreme sport activities, the likes of whom may have otherwise purchased a wearable such as the Garmin Fenix 7.

Specifications

However, the differences won’t just stop at the appearance and hardiness of the new watch, and some expected new features are expected too.

Gurman has cited “enhanced hiking and swimming tracking” features that will appear on the Apple Watch Pro, so we can perhaps expect greater insight from these exercises in particular. He also mentions the possibility that the premium watch will have a ProMotion display with an enhanced refreshed rate, so that content appears smoother than before.

Additionally, beyond the changes to the feature list we are likely to see faster processors introduced to the new range as well so that tasks can be performed more quickly and efficiently than ever before.

Software

As with the standard Apple Watch Series 8, the new one is sure to run watchOS 9 as its operating system. This new software will bring plenty of benefits of its own, including the new heart rate zones feature that judges the intensity of your exercise, while custom workouts will also be added so that you can create your own bespoke exercises. On top of that, there’s a new medications app for keeping on top of your pill intake and, as usual, there’s a litany of new watch faces to try out.