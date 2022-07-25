Apple Watch ‘Pro’ could debut a serious design revamp

The rumoured Apple Watch Pro could debut the biggest design change since 2018 according to a well-connected Apple reporter.

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said the expected larger-screened and tougher version of the Apple Watch will be an “evolution” of the current design.

Gurman had previously reported the display will be 7 per cent larger than the current 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 as well as potentially offering multi-day battery life for the first time in the series’ history.

In this weekend’s update, Gurman said the body will be so much larger it “might only appeal to a subset of customers”. He also played down rumours of a flat-sided design, but said the current rectangular shape will likely be retained. Here’s the latest word from Gurman’s often impeccable sources.

He writes: “I’m told that the high-end model is going to be a good bit bigger than the standard Apple Watch—big enough that it might only appeal to a subset of customers. The screen will be about 7% larger, and the device will have a fresh look—the first time the company has introduced a new Apple Watch design since 2018. It will be an evolution of the current rectangular shape, and not circular. It also won’t have those rumored flat sides (for those who will undoubtedly ask). In terms of materials, the watch will have a more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged.”

The Apple Watch Pro is potentially the most intriguing device the company may have in the pipeline before the end of 2022. The tougher design and longer battery life could make it ideal for extreme sports enthusiasts like ultra-runners and hikers. It’s also thought to rock the body temperature sensor, which could help alert users they have a fever.

