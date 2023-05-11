 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Watch is losing an essential app and we don’t know why

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

It’s all change for Meta platforms on smartwatches. Just yesterday we learned WhatsApp is coming to Wear OS 4. However, Meta giveth but also taketh away. Facebook Messenger is about to become less useful on Apple Watch.

The company has confirmed that Messenger users will no longer be able to messages from their wrist. The news came to light from users on social media who posted notifications on their Apple Watch informing them that, from May 31, the Apple Watch app is going away completely.

Save 15% on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Save 15% on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Amazon is selling the peerless Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for £239, which is a generous 15% saving.

  • Amazon
  • Save 15%
  • Now £239
View Deal

“After May 31, Messenger won’t be available as an Apple Watch app, but you can still get Messenger notifications on your watch, the notification advising of changes to Messenger on Apple Watch.

The company offered clarity in a statement to Reviewgeek (via MacRumors), a spokesperson says: “People can still receive Messenger notifications on their Apple Watch when paired, but starting at the end of May they will no longer be able to respond from their watch. But they can continue using Messenger on their iPhone, desktop and the web.”

The Apple Watch app was introduced way back in 2015, around the dawn of the Apple Watch itself. The app was actually quite handy for users who would rather not pick up their phones. It offered the opportunity to record and send voice messages from the wrist.

Meta has previously discontinued the Instagram app too, so it might be a case of scaling back the apps where users can’t access the full functionality.

Needless to say, not everyone is happy with the decision. Will you miss Facebook Messenger on your Apple Watch? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

Apple Watch 9 set for serious performance boost

Apple Watch 9 set for serious performance boost

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Apple Watch Ultra Review

Apple Watch Ultra Review

Michael Sawh 4 weeks ago
Best Apple Watch 2023: The top choices we’ve tested and reviewed

Best Apple Watch 2023: The top choices we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.