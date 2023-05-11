Apple Watch is losing an essential app and we don’t know why

It’s all change for Meta platforms on smartwatches. Just yesterday we learned WhatsApp is coming to Wear OS 4. However, Meta giveth but also taketh away. Facebook Messenger is about to become less useful on Apple Watch.

The company has confirmed that Messenger users will no longer be able to messages from their wrist. The news came to light from users on social media who posted notifications on their Apple Watch informing them that, from May 31, the Apple Watch app is going away completely.

“After May 31, Messenger won’t be available as an Apple Watch app, but you can still get Messenger notifications on your watch, the notification advising of changes to Messenger on Apple Watch.

The company offered clarity in a statement to Reviewgeek (via MacRumors), a spokesperson says: “People can still receive Messenger notifications on their Apple Watch when paired, but starting at the end of May they will no longer be able to respond from their watch. But they can continue using Messenger on their iPhone, desktop and the web.”

The Apple Watch app was introduced way back in 2015, around the dawn of the Apple Watch itself. The app was actually quite handy for users who would rather not pick up their phones. It offered the opportunity to record and send voice messages from the wrist.

Meta has previously discontinued the Instagram app too, so it might be a case of scaling back the apps where users can’t access the full functionality.

Needless to say, not everyone is happy with the decision. Will you miss Facebook Messenger on your Apple Watch? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.