Apple Watch international bands are perfect for an epic sporting summer

With the European Championships and Wimbledon ongoing, as well as the Olympic Games starting next month (and then the Paralympics), there are plenty of opportunities to showcase your national allegiance this summer.

Apple is looking beyond the standard flag-waving and jersey sporting with a new range of colourful Apple Watch Sport Loop bands inspired by national flags.

The new International Collection bands comprises of 22 limited edition fabric loops joined by matching stripes watch faces. The Great Britain Union Jack (sorry football fans) represents these shores.

The others are Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the US.

Our favourite is absolutely the New Zealand option, which is a gorgeously subtle tribute to the All Blacks, pandemic handlers extraordinaire and Lord of the Rings hosting nation. All bands are available in 40mm and 44mm sizes and cost $49/£49.

Apple is continually refreshing its line-up of bands and straps with a huge array of options available at a wide range of prices and materials. The easily switchable nature of the bands means users can have multiple options for work, workouts and fancy times.

The launch comes as Apple is thought to be preparing the Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch. Rumours are Apple could finally boost the battery life beyond the current need to charge every night and add even more health and fitness features.

You only get about 18-hours out of the current device and it’s high time for an update that enables Apple Watch users to get all the way through a 24 hours period in order to map the entire activity and sleep cycle.

