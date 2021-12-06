 large image

Apple Watch in 2022: Rugged version coming alongside updated Watch SE

Apple is revamping next year’s Watch line-up, with plans for a rugged version and an updated Watch SE to look forward to, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The latest instalment of Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter brought with it some interesting predictions for the Apple Watch of 2022, including an update to the Watch SE, alongside the already anticipated release of the Apple Watch Series 8.

The Watch SE was released in September of last year and is the only mid-level option for anyone wanting an Apple Watch, lacking the newer features like ECG, an always-on display and a blood oxygen sensor. As a standard, Apple rarely updates its SE models – there was a four-year wait for the iPhone SE 2 – so it would be interesting to see a second-generation Watch SE so soon.

The newsletter, written by Gurman, doesn’t mention what upgrades will come to the Watch SE, but it’s safe to assume that the 2022 model would have a slightly different design and more high-end features, particularly in the health and fitness categories.

The next big part of the newsletter is the Rugged Apple Watch. This new Apple Watch will feature a ‘ruggedised’ design, according to Gurman, which will be aimed at sports athletes and may feature a design that’s more durable and resistant to scratches.

A Rugged variation of the Apple Watch could help draw in the same crowd that’s typically swayed by the likes of Garmin and Coros. To that end, it isn’t hard to imagine this particular Apple Watch having the capacity to work at freezing temperatures and even featuring a more robust chassis.

Currently, the company does partner up with Nike for special Apple Watch Series 7 and SE models with an exclusive watch face and watch bands, but those models still pack the same design and have the same durability as the standard options.

Only time will tell if Gurman’s predictions are on the money, but stayed tuned to Trusted Reviews in the meantime for any more Apple Watch 8 tidbits as they appear.

