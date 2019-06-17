Apple Watch is getting a great new feature to help people with diabetes

Dexcom has revealed that its G6 glucose tracker will soon be able to send glucose monitoring data directly to your Apple Watch. It’s a huge boost for Apple Watch users with diabetes.

The news comes from Dexcom CEO Kevin Sayer, who has announced that the G6 diabetes system would undergo a number of upgrades over the next year, one of which will involve allowing diabetes patients to bypass their smartphone and track their glucose levels directly on a smartwatch.

The Dexcom G6 wearable was released last year, marketed as an FDA permitted glucose tracking device that does not require fingersticks or calibration. It works by inserting a small sensor just beneath the skin. The sensor continuously measures glucose levels and sends data to a device through a wireless transmitter.

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring system allows users to see their glucose number in real time on a smartphone or smartwatch, share their data with up to 10 followers and set customisable alerts and alarms to notify them when their glucose levels are getting too high or too low.

Dexcom plans to completely bypass the smartphone for Apple Watch users, allowing diabetics to track their glucose levels without always having their smartphone on hand.

“It’s coming”, said Sayer about the new Apple Watch feature. “And this tool is great for people with diabetes”.

Earlier this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company wanted to make a “significant contribution” in healthcare.

While the Apple Watch already has software in place to monitor other serious health conditions, it doesn’t currently have any built-in tech designed for diabetics. There are rumours that Apple is working on its own glucose tracking features but there is no guarantee that this feature will be ready anytime soon.

In the meantime, diabetics will be able to use the Dexcom G6 on their Apple Watch to monitor glucose levels on the go.