 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Watch ‘extreme sports’ to have larger battery, display and tougher build – report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

We’ve just had the most solid indication Apple is working on an ‘extreme sports’ version of the next-gen Apple Watch.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has weighed in on rumours the company will expand the Apple Watch Series 8 line-up with a rugged device that’s likely to cost more than the highest-end stainless steel version of the Apple Watch 7 ($699/£599).

It’s been more than a year since the ‘Explorer Edition‘ watch was first rumoured and now Gurman is fleshing out some of the details.

He says it’ll have a larger display, larger battery and a “rugged metal casing.” The larger battery may mean that, for the first time, an Apple Watch can reliably last more than a day.

Gurman says this will be designed for athletes who work out for longer periods of time, like ultra marathon runners, perhaps. The report specifically mentions hiking, for instance. This could help Apple better compete with some of the best running watches out there.

Gurman also affirmed rumours the device will have a display that measures almost 2-inches diagonally, offering 7% more real estate than the 1.9-inch (45mm) standard edition.

Citing people with knowledge of the plans, Gurman says the display will have a resolution of 410 x 502 pixels, while the pixel density won’t change too much. That display will be more shatter resistant, the sources say, while the casing itself will be constructed from a “strong metal material rather than aluminium.”

According to the report, the new watch, like the standard Series 8, will still have arguably one of the most interesting features Apple has added in years, the body temperature sensor that can inform users whether they have a fever.

The rugged Apple Watch Series 8 will also rely on the same S8 processor as the standard edition, with Gurman saying performance will be similar to the S7.

You might like…

Apple Watch Series 8: All we know so far about Apple’s next wearable

Apple Watch Series 8: All we know so far about Apple’s next wearable

Peter Phelps 2 weeks ago
Best Smartwatch 2022: The top options we’ve tried and tested

Best Smartwatch 2022: The top options we’ve tried and tested

Alastair Stevenson 2 weeks ago
Apple Watch 7 Review

Apple Watch 7 Review

Max Parker 9 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.