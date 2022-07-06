Apple Watch ‘extreme sports’ to have larger battery, display and tougher build – report

We’ve just had the most solid indication Apple is working on an ‘extreme sports’ version of the next-gen Apple Watch.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has weighed in on rumours the company will expand the Apple Watch Series 8 line-up with a rugged device that’s likely to cost more than the highest-end stainless steel version of the Apple Watch 7 ($699/£599).

It’s been more than a year since the ‘Explorer Edition‘ watch was first rumoured and now Gurman is fleshing out some of the details.

He says it’ll have a larger display, larger battery and a “rugged metal casing.” The larger battery may mean that, for the first time, an Apple Watch can reliably last more than a day.

Gurman says this will be designed for athletes who work out for longer periods of time, like ultra marathon runners, perhaps. The report specifically mentions hiking, for instance. This could help Apple better compete with some of the best running watches out there.

Gurman also affirmed rumours the device will have a display that measures almost 2-inches diagonally, offering 7% more real estate than the 1.9-inch (45mm) standard edition.

Citing people with knowledge of the plans, Gurman says the display will have a resolution of 410 x 502 pixels, while the pixel density won’t change too much. That display will be more shatter resistant, the sources say, while the casing itself will be constructed from a “strong metal material rather than aluminium.”

According to the report, the new watch, like the standard Series 8, will still have arguably one of the most interesting features Apple has added in years, the body temperature sensor that can inform users whether they have a fever.

The rugged Apple Watch Series 8 will also rely on the same S8 processor as the standard edition, with Gurman saying performance will be similar to the S7.