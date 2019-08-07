The Apple Watch is dominating Fitbit and Samsung: the Galaxy Watch Active 2 won’t change that

The Apple Watch is dominating Fitbit and Samsung wearables, according to the latest sales stats from Strategy Analytics.

The report appeared on Monday and listed the Apple Watch as accounting for 46% of all smartwatch sales in Q2 this year, with the iPhone-maker having shipped 5.7 million units during the period.

This meant it sold roughly six times more smartwatches than Fitbit and nearly three times more than arch-rival Samsung. Fitbit reportedly shipped 1.2 million smartwatches and spoke for a 10% share of the overall market. This marks a sharp 5% decrease on Fitbit’s share a year ago.

Samsung reportedly shipped two million smartwatches during Q2 and commanded a 16% share. The news shows a marked uptick in Samsung sales, with it having shipped 0.9 million smartwatches during the same period last year.

The news follows the launch of Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch Active 2. The smartwatch was unveiled earlier this week ahead of the forecast arrival of Samsung’s hotly anticipated Galaxy Note 10 family of phablets.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 features a customised “digital” bezel control mechanism and runs using Samsung’s Tizen OS. It’s also the first Samsung smartwatch to feature an ECG (electrocardiogram) module. The tech is designed to let it offer radically more accurate heart rate monitoring. The tech was originally exclusive to the Apple Watch and a key selling point for fitness and wellness fanatics.

Apple is expected to unveil a new Apple Watch by the end of the year. Details about the Watch remain unknown though it will likely run WatchOS 6. WatchOS 6 was unveiled alongside iOS 13 and macOS Catalina at Apple’s WWDC 2019 developer conference in June.

The software is available to developers in Beta form now with a wider release expected alongside the new Apple Watch at an unspecified point later this year. It brings with it a wealth of new features including new watch faces, voice memos and taptic chimes.

