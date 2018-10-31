Bricked Apple Watch? Apple pulls buggy watchOS 5.1 update after reports

As well as launching the new iPad Pro (2018), Mac mini 2018, and MacBook Air 2018 to considerable fanfare, Apple quietly revealed a couple of important OS updates at its October event – but unfortunately in the case of watchOS 5.1, things haven’t quite gone according to plan.

The Cupertino-based tech company has been forced to pull its latest Apple Watch software refresh, watchOS 5.1, after multiple reports that the update was bricking devices upon installation.

News of the problem spread like wildfire on Reddit (via 9to5Mac) after the release, with users complaining that their smartwatches were getting stuck on the Apple logo as soon as they upgraded to watchOS 5.1. Restarting the Apple Watch and iPhone pair didn’t help matters when tried.

One Apple Watch Series 4 owner, Redditor ‘brazziliannutwax’, said: “So mad. My series 4 literally just arrived in the mail. I set it up then updated like a good ol Apple fan boy and was greeted with A BRICK.”

Another sarcastically praised the update for turning their Apple Watch into a “nice, modern paperweight.”

Apple is apparently aware of the issue, and has pulled watchOS 5.1 from its library of available software updates. The general guidance for users is to refrain from installing it, should they have already downloaded it, until Apple release a patched version.

The company hasn’t released an official statement on the watcOS 5.1 glitch to our knowledge, but it’s safe to say this probably wasn’t the the footnote it wanted to its October hardware launch event.

