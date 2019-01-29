If your Apple Watch breaks, you may get an unexpected upgrade

Apple is reportedly offering Apple Watch Series 2 devices, as replacements for first-gen (Series 0), and the Series 1 smartwatches requiring repair.

According to a MacRumors report, Apple is running low on replacement parts for the 42mm versions of its first two Apple Watch devices. So, if a customer brings their first-gen or Series 1 Apple Watch in for repair, the company has sanctioned service providers to offer a Series 2 device as a replacement.

A leaked internal document, purportedly sent to Apple Authorised Service Providers says the Series 2 replacements will be offered from February through to April, presumably while Apple replenishes its supply of components.

The document, obtained by the site from “multiple proven sources” makes no mention of the 38mm models, neither does it suggest Apple Watch users could be offered an even newer version of the device.

According to the report, service providers in the the US and beyond have received the notice, but no screenshot has been shared.

There’s also no news on whether there’ll be any additional cost for taking Apple up on the offer of a Series 2. One would assume the replacement will come at the same cost the company would have charged for the repair, rather than the cost of a replacement device. However, that’s also yet to be confirmed.

However, what’s most interesting from the perspective of the first-gen Apple Watch Series owners out there, is the possibility of getting a device that runs watchOS 5, the latest version of the company’s wearable operating system.

First-gen devices, unofficially dubbed Series 0, were the first Apple released back in 2015. They missed the cut when Apple announced which versions of the watch would get watchOS 5 last summer.

Have you thought about upgrading from your original Apple Watch? Or is it still serving you well despite the lack of GPS, LTE and access to watchOS 5? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.