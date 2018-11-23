Apple Watch Black Friday: New Apple Watch as low as £219

Apple Watch Black Friday 2018: Apple Watch is the best smartwatch you can buy right now according to our recent review, and Black Friday is a great time to snap up this excellent smartwatch on the cheap. John Lewis has the best current deal, below, at £219.

Cheapest Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Black Friday UK 2018 is in full swing and we’ve seen plenty of smartwatch deals impress. There’s been numerous savings and offers on the Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 which you’ll find below.

Apple Watch Deals Live Now

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, act fast before it’s gone.

The brand-new Series 4 though, which was only just released, has so far been absent from any deals. This could change as the weekend progresses and when Apple announces what its Black Friday plans are.

Apple Black Friday Shopping Event

Apple has teased a four-day shopping event to coincide with Black Friday. It’s not clear what the shopping event might include. In the past, Apple hasn’t been massively involved in the Black Friday sales. It’s typically provided gift cards as an incentive to shop direct from the Apple Store. We’d suspect this will be the case again this year.

Needless to say, we’ll be keeping an eagle eye on its sales and will update this page with any of the best deals for the Apple Watch. In the meantime, these are the best Apple Watch deals for all other models.

Which Apple Watch model to buy this Black Friday?

There are now several different Apple Watch models available. Series 1 is the first-gen model revamped with a new, faster processor, but isn’t water-resistant nor does it have GPS. The Series 2 is a little tougher to track down these days, but it first introduced built-in GPS and water-resistance.

The Apple Watch Series 3 introduced optional LTE connectivity in 2017, along with a healthy performance boost.

Most recently, Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 4. This significant overhaul boasts a more expansive screen, a rebuilt crown with haptic feedback, and advanced heart-tracking capabilities. It also includes a new fall sensor, which could be helpful for older users or someone with medical conditions that put them at risk of falling. In the even of a fall being detected, an SOS message can automatically be sent so you can get assistance.

From the Apple Watch Series 3 to the latest Series 4, you also have a choice of just GPS or GPS + LTE models. The latter includes an E-SIM, so your watch has its own network and data connection. That means you can still make and receive calls and messages even if you’ve not got your iPhone with you. You’ll need a separate E-SIM contract for your Apple Watch to make use of this, and the charges differ by network and country.

Apple Watch size options

Right up until the Series 4, all Apple Watch models have been available in two basic sizes: 38mm or 42mm. For the Series 4, that has expanded to 40mm and 44mm, though your old Watch bands will all still fit.

In all cases, the larger model costs a little more than the smaller option.

Consider the size of your wrist and how large or small you’d like the watch to appear before making your choice of model. While traditional watches are measured horizontally, Apple measures its watches vertically. The smaller size has a 38mm/40mm height, while the larger sits at 42mm/44mm. In terms of function they’re identical but they do have different resolutions based on the size.

