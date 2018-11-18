Apple Watch Black Friday – Apple Watch Series 3 now just £199

Apple Watch Black Friday: If you’re in the market for a new Apple Watch, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got all the best deals, as well as what you can expect from Black Friday.

Black Friday 2018 isn’t even quite with us yet, but thanks to the raft of early Black Friday deals on the Apple Watch, you can already pick an Apple Watch Series 3 GPS for a bargain price from Very. To get this price, you need to choose the Buy Now, Pay Later option and enter the code N77PP at checkout.

Very’s terms state: “By entering N77PP in the promo code box at checkout your item will be put on 12 months Buy Now Pay Later automatically. We’ll then credit £50 back to your account by 10th January 2019 or the dispatch date, whichever is later. We’ll email you when we have applied the credit to your account.”

“Buy Now Pay Later allows you to delay payment for 12 months. The payment free period starts when you place your order. The interest is calculated from order date and will be added to your account after the end of the payment free period. Avoid interest by paying in full within the payment free period.”

So provided you pay it all off all at once in 12 months, you won’t pay any interest, getting you the Apple Watch Series 3 for a ridiculously good price.

Keep reading for some of the best prices on other Apple Watch models currently.

Apple Watch Deals Live Now

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, act fast before it’s gone.

Best Apple Watch accessories deals

UGREEN 4400mAh portable charger

If you need a way to keep your Apple Watch’s battery topped up while you’re on the move, perhaps when travelling for work, this UGREEN 4400mAh portable charger could be just what you need. Not only can it top up an Apple Watch’s battery around eight times, there’s an integrated Lightning cable so you can top up your iPhone, too.

It’s charged over micro-USB and can also make for a handy charging desktop dock; you can plonk your Apple Watch on to charge while the UGREEN portable charger is plugged in at the same time. It works out cheaper than buying a second official Apple Watch charger.

Which Apple Watch model to buy this Black Friday?

There are now several different Apple Watch models available. Series 1 is the first-gen model revamped with a new, faster processor, but isn’t water-resistant nor does it have GPS. The Series 2 is a little tougher to track down these days, but it first introduced built-in GPS and water-resistance.

The Apple Watch Series 3 introduced optional LTE connectivity in 2017, along with a healthy performance boost.

Most recently, Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 4. This significant overhaul boasts a more expansive screen, a rebuilt crown with haptic feedback, and advanced heart-tracking capabilities. It also includes a new fall sensor, which could be helpful for older users or someone with medical conditions that put them at risk of falling. In the even of a fall being detected, an SOS message can automatically be sent so you can get assistance.

From the Apple Watch Series 3 to the latest Series 4, you also have a choice of just GPS or GPS + LTE models. The latter includes an E-SIM, so your watch has its own network and data connection. That means you can still make and receive calls and messages even if you’ve not got your iPhone with you. You’ll need a separate E-SIM contract for your Apple Watch to make use of this, and the charges differ by network and country.

You can find out everything you need about how the models compare in our guides:

Apple Watch size options

Right up until the Series 4, all Apple Watch models have been available in two basic sizes: 38mm or 42mm. For the Series 4, that has expanded to 40mm and 44mm, though your old Watch bands will all still fit.

In all cases, the larger model costs a little more than the smaller option.

Consider the size of your wrist and how large or small you’d like the watch to appear before making your choice of model. While traditional watches are measured horizontally, Apple measures its watches vertically. The smaller size has a 38mm/40mm height, while the larger sits at 42mm/44mm. In terms of function they’re identical but they do have different resolutions based on the size.

