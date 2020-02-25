There’s an Apple Watch band for your AirPods – is it a smart idea?

The Apple AirPods case – along with most wireless buds cases – is among the handiest accessories in modern tech due to their ability to replenish battery while keeping them safely stowed.

However, when you’re only taking your AirPods out to pay for groceries or chat to a colleague at work, placing them in the case for a short period can be a little bit of a faff.

Now a new Kickstarter project is hoping to provide the solution for those short term gaps in usage – an Apple Watch band with a compartment to temporarily stash your AirPods.

The rather obviously-named AirBands promises slip-proof loops made of high-quality silicone that will comfortably house your favourite Apple-branded audio accessories, inducing the shorter-stemmed AirPods Pro.

The company behind the project also says the bands can also be used as a stopgap if you can’t lay your hands on the charging case for any reason.

“The AirPod case is an excellent storage device for keeping your AirPods safe but there are certain times where it just isn’t convenient. It is in those gaps where an AirPod case gets lost or stolen,” the project description reads.

Speaking of stolen, there may be question marks about just how safe these loops would be. Would it be possible for a thief to quickly swipe the AirPods out at an opportune moment. They’re literally just hanging out on your wrist in plain sight. However, given the makers point out that so many people are losing their AirPods, this might be a preferable alternative.

The founder Matt Youngblood says the company has already finalised the design, got a manufacturing partner lined up and is seeking $10,000 (around £7,700) to fund production. The early bird specials list the AirBands $20, with an estimated delivery in April. Standard price will be £30, if the project is funded.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …