Apple Watch 8 could finally bring a flat redesign

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Apple Watch 8 could well be set to adopt the flat redesign that was so hotly tipped for last year’s Apple Watch 7.

Around this time last year, a number of people in the know were claiming that the Apple Watch 7 would sport a bold flat redesign. Much to our surprise, that didn’t pan out at all, with Apple’s current smartwatch looking much like the rest.

Now tipster ShrimpApplePro is claiming that the Apple Watch 8 will be the watch to flatten things out.

As you can see, the claim is that the glass for this year’s Apple Watch is flat, rather than the curved glass of the current model.

After last year’s disappointment, it’s tempting to apply lashings of salt to this latest rumour. However, there’s reason to believe that it could be accurate.

Established Apple reporter Jon Prosser, who was one of the key drivers behind those Apple Watch 7 rumours last year, believes that this could well be the case. It seems those early reports and renders were indeed for an official Apple smartwatch – just not the Series 7.

Either way, we recently received a tip claiming that the Apple Watch 8 would be one of three new Apple Watch devices launched alongside the iPhone 14. Alongside the Series 8, there could well be a new SE model and an Apple Watch Extreme Edition. Is the latter the long anticipated rugged version of Apple’s smartwatch?

We also received what could be an announcement date for all of these of September 13.

