The Apple Watch 6 could be a surfer’s dream – here’s why

The Apple Watch 6 will likely feature improved water resistance, faster performance and a host of other upgrades, according to fresh industry research.

The news broke on Monday via MacRumours, which reported getting access to a market research note for investors penned by veteran tech future-gazer Ming-Chi Kuo.

In it he suggests Apple is working to improve the fabled Apple Watch 6’s water resistance, WiFi and Cellular data speeds and general performance.

Specifically, he thinks Apple’s experimenting with a new, more robust type of LCD screen tech that will replace existing Apple Watch’s OLED panel. The new material will reportedly make it water resistant against “high velocity” aquatic activities, including water skiing, scuba diving and surfing.

The report didn’t offer any further details, including if it’ll be able to survive at depths below 50 metres – which is the max water resistance level of the existing Apple Watch 5 and most non-specialist smartwatches.

The upgraded WiFi speeds could indicate support for the new WiFi 6 networking standard and 5G support, but without further details this is pure speculation. WiFi 6 is a new networking standard that offers improved stability and better multi-device support. It is still fairly you with only a select number of routers and devices currently supporting it.

5G is a next generation networking tech that’s live in select parts of the UK. It offers users blisteringly fast download and upload speeds that can download entire TV series in minutes and support triple-A game streaming services like GeForce Now and Google Stadia.

Apple is one of the only big name phone makers to currently not sell a 5G smartphone. Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, OnePlus and Motorola all currently have 5G offerings. Apple is expected to debut its first 5G phone next year, when it launches its hotly anticipated iPhone 12.

