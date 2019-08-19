The Apple Watch 5 could be seriously expensive: here’s why

The Apple Watch 5 will feature new uber expensive titanium and ceramic options, according to a fresh report.

The news broke via iHelp BR which reported uncovering evidence of the new models in the latest WatchOS 6 beta release. The report doesn’t go into detail if the materials will replace the basic aluminum and stainless steel finishes seen on last year’s Apple Watch 4 smartwatches.

If there aren’t basic aluminium and stainless steel versions the Watch will be seriously expensive. Apple has dabbled with uber-expensive Ceramic finish wearables in the past, but discontinued them – presumably due to their high cost and reported poor sales. The last ceramic finish Apple Watch cost a staggering $1299 (roughly £1070).

Related: Best smartwatch 2019

Further details weren’t included in the report. The Apple Watch 5 is the rumoured next wearable from Apple. It’s expected to be unveiled alongside the, also not confirmed, iPhone 11 on the 10th of September.

Outside of the new material report, which we’d take with a pinch of salt, information about the Apple Watch 5 is scarce. The only semi-credible rumour we’ve heard stemmed from Bloomberg earlier this year, which suggests Apple is working to improve the wearable’s sleep tracking features.

Related: Best fitness tracker 2019

The report didn’t go into detail how, or if the upgrade would seen new hardware added to the Apple Watch 5, but the move would make sense. Apple’s been gradually improving the Apple Watch’s health and wellness tracking features with each generation. It added an ECG heart rate monitor and advanced fall detection tech to the Apple Watch 4.

Whatever happens the Watch will launch during a golden period for Apple wearables. Recent market analysis from Canalys suggests the Apple Watch controls a sizable 37.9% stake of the wearable market. Prior figures from research firm Strategy Analytics pegged it with an even larger 46% hold on the smartwatch market in Q2 this year.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More